BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Nancy Kay (Gentz) Rommel, 67, of Bakersfield, Ca, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
A memorial service for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Nancy was born May 31, 1953, in McGregor, Iowa, to William and Jen Gentz. Nancy graduated from Senior High School in 1971 and married Roger Rommel in 1977. Nancy and Roger owned and operated an A&W restaurant in Dubuque, before moving to Bakersfield in 1983. Nancy managed several Burger King restaurants before starting at Win Co. six years ago. Nancy’s many loves include her puppies, flowers, family, friends and belonging to the 1957 Thunderbird Clubs and Chevrolets Limited of Bakersfield.
Nancy is survived by her brothers and sisters, Joyce (Bill) Coolahan, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Gary (Martha) Gentz, of Eustace, TX, Ronald (Linda) Gentz, of Davenport, IA, Mary Conzett, of Dubuque, IA, Dean (Linda) Gentz, of Belvedere, IL, Robert Gentz of Eldridge, IA, Carol Gentz, of Pukalani, HI, Steve (Mary Ellen) Gentz, of Huntsville, AL, David (Debbie) Gentz, of Hamilton, AL, and Joan (Joe) Tayek, of Monona, IA; 15 nieces and nephews; and 15 great nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Roger; parents, William and Jean Gentz; nephew, Tim Gentz; brother-in-law, Nick Conzett; her sister-in-law, Julie Gentz; and her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Esther Rommel.