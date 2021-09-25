MONTICELLO, Iowa — Helen B. Rahe, 97 of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on September 26, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, Iowa with a rosary beginning at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on September 27, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, Iowa. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery after the funeral luncheon. Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate.
Helen was born on September 12, 1924 the daughter of Harry and Alice (Bell) Arnold. She married LaVern Rahe on October 19, 1949 in St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 27, 1966.
Helen shared many joyous memories playing cards, bingo, and dining with her friends. She was a great baker and pies were a specialty, especially lemon meringue pie. She could be known as the Queen of Garage Sales in Monticello.
Survivors include her children:, Dennis (Deb) Rahe of Fairfax, Donna Kluesner of Farley, Joyce Ehrisman of Monticello, grandchildren: Curt Rahe, Kyle Rahe, Chad Rahe, Brian Kluesner, Emily (Troy) Ostwinkle, and Bruce (Mackenzie) Ehrisman, granddaughter-in-law, Dawn Rahe, great grandchildren: Katelyn and Brayden Rahe, Ayla, Avery, and Bowen Ostwinkle, a sister, Marguerite Kramer of Edgewood, a brother-in-law, Tom Donahue of Chadron, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, Ben and Catherine (Bessler) Rahe, her husband, LaVern, sons-in-law, Neil Kluesner 1987 and Steve Ehrisman in 2014, grandson, Todd Rahe in 2015, siblings: Lucille (Arthur) White, Clara (Joe) Rausch, Dorothy Strief, Ambrose (Lucille) Arnold, in-laws: Lois Donahue, Violet (Elmer) O’Shea, Nelma (Clarence) Strang, Kenny (Margaret) Rahe, Alvin Rahe, Jean (Jim) Callahan, LaVerne Kramer, Ruth (Roger) Moran, Carmen (T.J.) Gaynor, Eddie (Bertha) Rahe.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their compassionate care.
Memorials can be directed to Sacred Heart School and Parish or Jones County Senior Dining Program.
Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 700 E Oak St, Monticello, IA 52310.