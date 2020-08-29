Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Alan M. Armstrong, Brookings, S.D. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services at the cemetery.
Suzanne M. Brooks, Ashland, Wis. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Hazel Green (Wis.) Cemetery.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today, 12393 County Highway C, Prairie du Chien.
Donald Curley, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Loyd J. Jasper, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Marcella Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Robert W. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon today, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of services at the cemetery.
Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Emma M. Olson, Andover, Minn. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
Julie A. Potter, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church, Dubuque.
Lynnette K. Richard, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Eileen Y. Stamp, Dubuque — Life reflection: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Taylor, Lancaster, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Elaine M. Thumser, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, Dubuque Memorial Gardens, 8289 Jecklin Lane.
Edwin Wagner, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home.