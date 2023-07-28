Lynn M. Bell Telegraph Herald Helen Waldmeir Author email Jul 28, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lynn M. Bell, 70, of Platteville, died on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.No formal services will be held. Private burial will take place at a later date. Recommended for you Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis Helen Waldmeir Author email Follow Helen Waldmeir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives