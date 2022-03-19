Ronald J. Althoff, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, at the funeral home.
Jennie A. Burns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, GracePoint Church. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Raymond L. Harwick, Scales Mound, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. today, Scales Mound Holy Trinity Cemetery. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. today, The Old School Saloon, Scales Mound.
Violet A. Jennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Phyllis L. Kratochvill Enke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Linda L. Maas, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 21, Church of the Resurrection.
Helen K. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary E. Mormann, Farley, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley.
Robert J. Shanahan, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Resurrection Cemetery.
Elizabeth A. Weber, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, with a parish rosary service at 3:40 p.m.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.