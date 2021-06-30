PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Robert Howell Sr., 86, of Platteville, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will be held at 11 a.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Robert Howell Sr., 86, of Platteville, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will be held at 11 a.m.