Doris A. Aronson, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Nov. 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory,
2659 Kennedy Road.
Marion T. Connolly, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Richard L. Cottrell, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Sharon A. Dobson, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Edward F. Hall, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dorene Larson, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Giard, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Norma H. Maiers, Holy Cross, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross.
Gloria M. Marolf, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, and after 9 a.m. Monday also at the funeral home.
Marybeth McLees, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Michael A. Nebel, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Gary R. Passmore, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Gary G. Quade, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Ethel M. Schneider, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ricke S. Starkey, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Postville, Iowa. Visitation: After 1 p.m. today at the church.
Joseph Trynowski, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, New Albin Community Center.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Mark W. Voigts, Jasper, Ark., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Platteville Elks Club, 50 S. Oak St., Platteville.