EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Rosemary “Rosie” Orpha Deppe, 94, formerly of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Rosemary was born on December 8, 1926, on the Deutmeyer family farm northwest of Dyersville, the daughter of William and Dora (Geistkemper) Deutmeyer. She was raised and educated through 8th grade at a country school in the Dyersville area.
On September 21, 1948, Rosemary was united in marriage to William “Bill” Deppe at St. Francis Xavier Church in Dyersville. Eleven children were born to this union. Bill and Rosie farmed the Deppe family farm near Petersburg until retiring to Manchester in 1986.
Rosie’s faith in God and her family were very important to her. She was a long-time member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. She enjoyed being outside, gardening and taking care of her flower beds, doing jigsaw puzzles, euchre and the occasional beer. Rosie especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her eleven children, Doris Soppe of Dyersville, Phyllis (Jim) Bries of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Dan Deppe of Jordan, Minnesota, Jim Deppe of Petersburg, Patricia (Joe) McDermott of Morrison, Colorado, Mary Kaye (Dick) Tucker of Manchester, Laurie (Dan) Scherbring of Edgewood, Elaine (Dan) Klostermann of Manchester, Diane (Randy) Reth of Hopkinton, Carl (Deb) Deppe of Petersburg, and Lisa (special friend Jeffrey Knehans) Deppe of Elkader; 29 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; her four sisters-in-law, Ardella Helle of Dyersville, Gladys Schemmel of Monticello, Hilda (Melvin) Reittinger of Dubuque, and Sister Julitta Deppe, OSF of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, William “Bill” Deppe; her son-in-law, Andy Soppe; and her siblings, Tillie (Serenus) Harter, Albert (Marcella) Deutmeyer, Eddie (Irma and Delores) Deutmeyer, Linus (Alvina) Deutmeyer, Clarence (Stella) Deutmeyer, Herb (Rosie) Deutmeyer, Marie (Al) Braun, Hank (Doris) Deutmeyer, and Rita (Ray) Klostermann; her brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Helen and Norma) Deppe, Leo Schemmel and Don Helle; and her sister-in-law, Bertha (George) Klas.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Reverend John Kremer, officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the funeral home.
Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery — Manchester, Iowa.