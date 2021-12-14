BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jean M. Hoffmann, 87, of Bellevue, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, where a funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you