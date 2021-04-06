DURANGO, Iowa — John E. Datisman, 66, of Durango, died Friday, April 2, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sherrill United Methodist Church, where friends may call Wednesday from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
John was born April 25, 1954, in Dubuque, son of Sydney and Dorothy (Pugh) Datisman. He graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1972. On October 13, 1973, he married Lori Meyer at Sherrill United Methodist Church.
He worked as a welder for 30 years at John Deere, then owned and operated Lori’s Auction Service for many years. He later drove a school bus for the Dubuque Community School District.
He was a member of Sherrill United Methodist Church.
John loved his family and was thrilled to have six generations of the family live on the same property where he was raised near Durango. His favorite moments were spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the opportunity to spend time in his timber with his family. He could fix anything with a zip tie, duct tape, or bungee cords. If his children or grandchildren ever mentioned needing anything, he would say, “Wait a minute, before you buy that, let me go and check the barn.”
John had a love of music. He loved picking with friends, playing at Farmer’s Market, and singing for local events and charities throughout the community. For the past 8 years, he was very proud and honored to be a member of the band Sounds of Nashville, where he played bass, guitar, and enjoyed singing his beloved country classics.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Datisman; children, Jessica (Sam) Weiland, Dawn (Tom) March and John Sydney Datisman, all of Durango; grandchildren, Emma and Lloyd Weiland; Hayden and Mason March, also of Durango.
He was also survived by his siblings, Marjorie Henkels, Jane Datisman, and Cheri Siegert; and many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Cari Siegert.
Memorials may be made to the John Datisman Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kelly, for all of their care.