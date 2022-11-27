EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Angela I. Donovan, 63, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Per Angie’s wishes, there will be a private family service. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Angie was born on June 10, 1959 to Forrest & Arlene (LaPorte) Ott in Monroe, WI. She was a graduate of New Glarus High School. Angie enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, crocheting, her love for all animals, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Angie is survived by 7 children: Richard (Kim) Donovan of Asbury, IA, Adam Donovan, Danny (Brittany) Collins, Tony Donovan all of Hazel Green, WI, Jacob Donovan of Kieler, WI, David Donovan of Hazel Green, WI and Kassidy (Shannon) Udelhofen of Cuba City, WI; 4 brothers: Paul, David, John & Carmen; a sister, Dawn; 14 grandchildren; close friend, Melissa Petsche; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest & Arlene, a step-father, Ronald and a brother-in-law, Bob. In lieu of plants & flowers, an Angela I. Donovan Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Angela Donovan Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
