Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Delaney, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:40 p.m., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. To honor Jackie’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Marilyn Sargent officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jackie was born on February 5, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Francis “Bud” and Pearl “Lady” (Gaherty) Delaney.
Jackie graduated from Guttenberg High School, Class of 1965, and went on to earn her Associates Degree from NICC in Marketing Management in 1982. She married Charles “Chuck” Case in 1966, in Guttenberg, but sadly after a time they decided to go their separate ways. Jackie was always a hard worker. She bartended, cooked, cleaned, was a night attendant, a child care worker and answered phones at night at the Dubuque Greyhound Park and Casino. She was a Marketing Associate at Hillcrest Family Services for 15 years and was a Secretary with the Department of Corrections for 12 years until her retirement in 2014. In her free time, Jackie loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and family. She liked getting together with friends playing cards and recently had started playing Nickels at the Lux Club. It was truly being with her friends and socializing while they played that brought Jackie the greatest joy. She also had a special place in her heart for animals. Jackie was a wonderful woman who lived her life to the fullest, never letting anything hold her back. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Jackie’s memory include her daughter, Kara (Conrad) Marsh, Tripoli, IA; her grandchildren, Delaney AnnMarie Marsh, Caleb John Marsh and Taylar Jacqueline Marsh; her siblings, Joan Riniker, Dubuque, IA, Roberta “Bobbi” Delaney-Kinny, Dubuque, IA and Dennis (Gina) Delaney, Guttenberg, IA; her nieces and nephews, Robert (Traci) Riniker, Ronald (Marj) Riniker, Collin (Rita) Riniker, Meggan McDermott-Schulz, Creighton (Heather Grimm) Kinny, Kim Delaney-Clark and Sean Delaney; and her honorary children, Mike Kerstein, Rhonda Kerstein, Shannon Kerstein, Aric (Teresa) Psaros, Stacy Goerdt and Phillip “P.J.” (Noel) Brown Jr.
Recommended for you
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael Delaney; a brother-in-law, Al Riniker; 2 nephews, Kevin Riniker and Bryce Kinny; her best friends, Diane “Krash” Kerstein and Diane Brown; and her honorary son, Billy Kerstein.
Jackie’s family would like thank Dubuque Fire and Ambulance, and everyone in the ICU at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, for their help and compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jackie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jackie Delaney Family.