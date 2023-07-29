Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Delaney, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:40 p.m., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. To honor Jackie’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Marilyn Sargent officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Jackie was born on February 5, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Francis “Bud” and Pearl “Lady” (Gaherty) Delaney.

