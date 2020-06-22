Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Jude A. Coghlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Elizabeth M. Hesselman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, Church of the Nativity.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Nancy J. Sanders, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Military graveside services: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Sharon L. Thul, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.