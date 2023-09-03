Thomas E. Rawson, 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away at home on Saturday, August 26, 2023 with his wife of 58 years nearby.
A private burial will be held at Linwood Cemetery. Tom was born in Anamosa, IA, across from the Penitentiary, where his dad was the doctor. He attended Anamosa schools, Wentworth Military Academy, and graduated from Marion, Iowa, High School. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College, University of Iowa (where he married Janyce Rannals at “Old Brick”). He received his B.A. from the University of Dubuque and his Master’s from Loras College. Tom was a Gold Star Teacher with a megawatt smile and a passion for his profession. His motto every day was “Carpe Diem!” (Seize the Day!). He loved teaching Government at Senior HS and Hempstead HS. He loved his students, trying to make them see that studying government is not simply an intellectual exercise but that their every-waking moment is impacted by legislative and judicial decisions. He did this through mock senate, simulated elections, Law Club, and by encouraging volunteer activities in the local, state, and national election processes. Students eagerly attended a 6 AM Breakfast Club at various restaurants to connect, up to 200 students would attend! Yearly, he chaperoned busloads of students to Des Moines to tour the Capitol building and meet our leaders. Tom also ran the clock for the Friday night football games at Dalzell for years. As chairperson of his department for 30+ years, Tom tried to meet the needs of teachers, student teachers, and mentored many. When new challenges were presented, Tom relied on his other favorite saying, “You can always move the hosta.” He participated in Site Council, current literature in education groups, seminar planning, conferences, and accompanied other teachers to the Boundary Waters with Outward Bound. He volunteered as an in-school Tech Trainer, working many hours outside of school to enhance his skills. He spent a summer as an Intern in Washington, DC, with Rep. Michael Blouin and attended summer classes at Harvard University. He and Jan studied one summer at the University of Tucson, Arizona, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Outside of school, Tom and Jan owned a home rental business, T & J Enterprise. As a devoted Democrat, he supported unions, including our teacher association, and volunteered as a precinct caucus leader. Tom served multiple terms on the City Civil Service Commission and mediated for Small Claims Court. In addition, he served in several churches, from being an ordained elder, a youth group leader, a participant in work trips, and paddling on the church’s Dragon Boat team. He became a Master Gardener, President of the Dubuque Regional Hosta Society, an Arboretum volunteer, a member of the Dubuque Area Retired School Personnel Association and looked forward to seeing his Tuesday morning retired teachers’ gang. He had a passion for cars. Tom & Jan enjoyed tennis, golf, camping, dancing, traveling and loved watching the Hawkeyes! Go Hawks! Most of all, Tom loved to be with his family.