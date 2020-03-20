Henry Thomas Pliner, age 102, of Dubuque, Iowa, and formerly of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was called home peacefully at 4:55 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at ManorCare.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family services will be held at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and online condolences left at www.behrfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery, Fort Dodge, Iowa, at a later date.
Henry was born on November 19, 1917, in Moorland, Iowa, son of James and Rose (Fiala) Pliner.
Henry graduated from Otho High School, in Otho, Iowa, Class of 1936. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy the day after Pearl Harbor was hit, and served on the USS Cecil J. Doyle, helping to rescue the survivors of the USS Indianapolis after it was sunk by a torpedo from a Japanese submarine on July 29, 1945. Henry married Helen M. Pessica in Norfolk, Virginia, on September 11, 1943. They would spend 38 years together, and have two children, before she was sadly called home before Henry on April 6, 1982. Henry was a dedicated employee who was a sales department manager for Sears in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for 30 years until his retirement in 1982. He was very active in his communities and was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a Founding Member of Czech Heritage Group, Fort Dodge, Iowa, and The American Legion Dubuque Post 6. Henry was fortunate enough to find love once again and married Marion (Martin) Tharp on December 1, 1986, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. They have been truly blessed with 33 wonderful years together, and countless memories made. We will truly miss Henry here on this Earth with us, and are extremely grateful for the 102 years he had here, definitely making this world a better place!
Those left to cherish Henry’s memory include his wife, Marion Pliner, Dubuque, IA; his children, Carol (Howard) Wallace, South Bend, IN, and Charles Pliner, Woodbury, MN; several nieces and nephews; Marion’s children, John (Kathy Steil) Tharp, Dubuque, IA, Michael (Po) Tharp, Apple Valley, MN, and David (Cari) Tharp, Dubuque, IA; his grandchildren, Austin, Sara, Trevor and Isabelle Tharp; his brothers-in-law, Dr. David (Linda) Martin, Madison, WI, and Jim Martin, Dubuque, IA.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Frances (Machovec) Pliner; his first wife, Helen Pliner; his brothers, Raymond and Bernard; and his step-sisters, Violet Odgers, Lillian Hill and Clara O’Brien.
Henry’s family would like to thank the medical community of Dubuque, Dr. Sullivan and Dr. Caceres, Hospice of Dubuque nurse Kelli, and the ManorCare staff, residents and volunteers, whom Marion and Henry have come to love and appreciate.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be donated to Hospice of Dubuque.
