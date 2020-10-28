KIELER, Wis. — Kenneth Joseph Pickel, 82, of Kieler, Wisconsin, known as Kenny by everybody, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of October 23, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center in Kieler, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, with Rev. Bernard Rott, Rev. Randy Timmerman and Deacon Larry Tranel officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Kenny’s family welcomes you to join them at the visitation and funeral Mass. Please utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Kenny lived his life to the fullest, he captured every day and always made it his mission to make a new person smile.
His story starts locally in Kieler, Wisconsin, where he was the second-oldest son of George and Marcella Pickel. Kenny was born on November 26, 1937, and grew up on a farm and enjoyed nearly every minute of it.
During his time at Cuba City High School, he was a two-time All-Conference Right Guard (sporting the strange linemen number 85), superstar left-handed catcher, as well as a four-year member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA).
After high school, Kenny decided he wanted to travel and see the world. When he was 19, he enlisted in the Army (or as he liked to call it, the Service), and was stationed in Germany for three years. While in Germany, Kenny learned to speak some German, as well as learning Morse Code.
Once Kenny made it back to America, he met the love of his life, Berneice Langmeier. They married in 1959 and began their family with Julie their first daughter. Soon to follow was Jim, then Joe, and finally Jenny. The family lived on a farm in Kieler, where Kenny would split time farming and working at John Deere.
After realizing their parenting job was done, Kenny and Berneice packed their bags, sold the farm and moved to a house in Kieler. Kenny spent the rest of his life in this home. In a sense, Kenny had retired. He retired from working at John Deere after 32 years and retired from his lifelong job as a farmer.
Despite the positive connotation that comes with retirement, Kenny learned he wasn’t too keen on it. He went on to become a school bus driver for Kieler/Hazel Green Schools and drove kids to and from school for 27 years. Kenny was often described by his riders as the best bus driver ever. On several occasions, he got in trouble with the teachers for sending the kids into class with Tootsie Pops, or Mountain Dew or Pepsi.
When he wasn’t driving the bus, you would most likely find Kenny either playing Poker with his beloved Poker buddies, or going on an adventure with his son, Jim, and brother, Pete.
While Kenny might have been described as a nice and kind man, he did occasionally show flashes of anger and rage. Those moments came out at least once or twice a week when he was either watching the Packers or the Badgers. His strong love for both teams often resulted in frustration when he thought the team did not execute on plays. Some days, when the Packers would perform so poorly, he would abruptly get up and announce to everyone in the room that the game didn’t bother him at all, and he was going to go hunting.
Hunting and fishing were truly his great escapes. Kenny also had special relationships with all seven of his grandchildren. If any of the seven were asked, they would probably each come up with a reason why they felt as though they were his favorite.
Community service was important to Kenny. He served as a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and Choir, past member of the Holy Name Society and Parish Council; a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus; past president of the Southwestern School Board; proud past member of UAW Local 94 Union and National Farmers Organization; retired member of the Kieler Volunteer Fire Department and former member of the State Line Archers.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Berneice Pickel; children, Jim (Jane) Pickel, Joe (Lori) Pickel, and Jenny Brosius; four granddaughters, Jessica (Anna) Pickel, Erica (Nick) Berning, Gabrielle Brosius and Lexi Brosius; two grandsons, Blake (Michelle) Pickel and Joey Pickel; one step-grandson, Gage Brosius; five great-grandchildren, Ellie, Emery and Jace Pickel, Jackson and Brooklyn Berning; one step great-granddaughter, Ella Brosius; sister, Lavon Heinricy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sally Dietzel, Bernita Digman, Donald and Mary Ann Langmeier, Sylvester and Joyce Langmeier, Merlin and Janilda Busch, Joe Timmerman, and John and Jean Herbst.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Pickel; parents, George and Marcella Pickel; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Regina Langmeier; and siblings and in-laws, Orville and Dolores Pickel, Pete and Arlene Pickel, Darlene and Paul Schroeder, Ron Heinricy, Ambrose Dietzel, Francis and Izzy Langmeier, Eddie Digman, Frankie and Harriet Freeze, Geri Timmerman, Mary Ann Langmeier, and Leila Langmeier.
Kenny made everyone around him a better person. He loved living in Kieler and cherished every single moment in it. He will surely miss everybody as he watches down on them from Heaven.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.