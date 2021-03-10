DES MOINES — Senator Eugene Vincent Kennedy, 93, entered eternal rest on March 7th, 2021, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 11th, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High Street, Des Moines. An hour-long visitation will take place before Mass, beginning at 9:00 a.m., masks required. The service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website: www.caldwellparrish.com.
Born October 28th, 1927, in LeMars, IA, to Eugene Michael and Lillian (Banks) Kennedy. Gene attended Trinity College in Sioux City and received a B.A. from Loras College in Dubuque. He married Dorothy (Sell) Kennedy almost 69 years ago. Their life spanned the whole State of Iowa with deep roots in Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Melrose and Des Moines.
After serving on the Iowa Highway Patrol and owning a business in Dubuque, Gene was urged to run for the Iowa Legislature where he served terms in the House and Senate, and as a legislative lobbyist, for a total of 26 years legislative service.
His legislative priorities included law enforcement and private schools’ issues including the Iowa Tuition Grant Bill. He and Dorothy are best remembered for their “family style” hospitality, like the “Tuesday night parties”.
Upon retirement, the Kennedys moved to Melrose where Gene enjoyed conversations, often about politics, at the Russell Livestock Auction. He enjoyed parish life at St. Patrick’s and hosted three generations of offspring at home. The children loved him most as the generous ice cream man.
In addition to Dorothy, Gene is survived by his sister Elaine (Kennedy) Tolan; brother-in-law Lyle Sell; sisters-in-law Betty (Sell) Goos and Elaine (Eckerman) Kennedy; son Edward (Michelle) Kennedy; daughters Candy (Don) Boucher, Mary Hale, Theresa (Sonny) Briggs and Maureen Taylor; 25 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, friends, colleagues and admirers.
Waiting for him in heaven were his parents; brothers Cecil and Jim; sisters Helen and Mary and their spouses. Gene also joins sons Mike and Pat, and daughter Dianna in heaven.
Gene will be fondly remembered for his deep faith, extreme love for his family and his dying words: “Thank you all for everything, I love you so much.”
The family suggests a donation to your local food pantry, in lieu of flowers.