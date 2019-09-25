EPWORTH, Iowa — Ivan M. “Ike” Berger, 88, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home in Epworth, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ike will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, with Rev. James Bergin SVD presiding and Rev. Michael Schueller concelebrating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral home in Epworth, where the Epworth Volunteer Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, with full military honors accorded by the Epworth John White American Legion Post #650. The Epworth Fire Department will conduct Striking the Four Fives.
Ike was born November 30, 1930, in Epworth, son of Samuel and Violet (Boyes) Berger. On May 4, 1957, he was united in marriage to Judy Hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth. He was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company for 42 years, retiring in 1994. He is a Marine Corps veteran.
He is a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, a member of the Epworth John White American Legion Post #650 and was a member of Timberline Golf Course. He was a 28-year member of the Epworth Volunteer Fire Department, for which he retired as assistant chief.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Berger, of Epworth; four children, Marty (Janet) Berger, Patti (Gary) McDermott and Thomas “Cheese” (Lisa) Berger, all of Epworth, and Bill (LaRee Landt) Berger, of Hiawatha, Iowa; three grandchildren, Jaime (Clayton Schuneman) Berger, Rod (Sarah) Berger and Shelby McDermott (and Spencer Wolfe); a great-grandchild, Anya Schuneman; a sister, Theda (Bobby) Hall, of Graf, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Gayle Hall, of Epworth.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three siblings and their spouses, Norma (Clayton) Brady, Bette (Gene) Goetzinger and Art (Linda) Berger; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Hall.
The family of Ike would like to thank the Epworth Fire Department, Dr. Schultheis, Dr. Engelman, the oncology nurses and staff at Medical Associates, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Scott, neighbors, friends and all of his golf buddies at Timberline Golf Course.
Memorials for Ike may be given to the Epworth Fire Department or the Epworth John White American Legion #650.
