Joan Bockenstedt, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Cathy J. Carlin, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Joan Bockenstedt, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Cathy J. Carlin, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Anne M. Hanselmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael J. Harkey, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Charles E. Holdgrafer, Spragueville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Spraguville Community Center.
Glenda M. Holzer, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gregory A. Kritz, Waukesha, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Carl J. Kruse, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Irvin W. Lammers, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, United Methodist Church, Guttenberg. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jody L. Miller, Concord Township, Ohio — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Drive.
Dorothy L. Mitchell, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Debbie K. Schwager, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Isabelle A. Steines, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Michael Urbain, Dubuque — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
LaVerne Willis, Stockton, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Elizabeth Community Building.
Paula M. Zwack, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.