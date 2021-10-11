Clair D. Barth, Normal, Ill. — Graveside service: 2 p.m. today, Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
Mariela M. Berthel, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Blayne K. Budde, Panama City, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
David P. Dunne, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church Garryowen. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Janice J. Freese, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
David J. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Justine C. Herzog, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Glady A. Koelker-Overman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12 and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Barney J. Morgan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Farewell toast visitation: Following mass until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Nadermann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Donald Rohner, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mildred E. Russell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ann M. Salow, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jean A. Smith, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Deborah A. Schuchart, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia Steinle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Irene M. Timmerman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Rosella A. Trenkamp, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., today and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Allan J. Tucker, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa.
Wayne C. Turner, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Jean M. Weber, Cascade, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.