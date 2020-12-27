DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Howard P. Schuster, 93, of Dyersville, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.
A private graveside burial service of both Howard & Delpha will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Earlville. Formal public services will take place at a later date.
Howard was born May 26, 1927, in Bernard, Iowa, the son of John H. and Anna (Takes) Schuster. He married Delpha Smith on October 9, 1948, in Fort Dodge. He served in the Merchant Marines as a radio operator, and had a 40-year career at Crescent Electric.
Howard was a great storyteller, which translated into a position as the author and editor of the Our Family Matters Newsletter. He enjoyed the outdoors, often going fishing and sharing a mean martini around the campfire.
Survivors include his children, Randall (Debbie) Schuster, of North Buena Vista, Michele (John) McNulty, of Ireland, Mary (Darrel) Willadsen, of Oregon, WI, and Pam (Tony) Ostwinkle, of Edgewood; 15 grandchildren, Erin Gilbertson, Abby Turner, Jill Harron, Samson Butler, Daniel Butler, Frances McNulty, Emma McNulty, Erin Duggan Hoeger, Rachel Mueller, Chelsea Zegley, Callie Ostwinkle, Lillian Ostwinkle, Elsie Ostwinkle, Sarah Ostwinkle, Benjamin Ostwinkle; 13 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Marie Schuster; of Dyersville; son-in-law, Dean Butler; of Dubuque; in-laws, Phyllis (Bob) Schumacher, Paul (friend Judy) Smith, Ramona Smith and Bill Hotek.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife earlier this year, Delpha; children, Mark Schuster and Patricia Butler; siblings, Francis “Jake” Schuster (first wife, Marge, second wife, Lorraine), Joseph Schuster, Wilfred (Betty) Schuster, Melvin Schuster and Earl Schuster; in-laws, Leland Smith, Vincent (Rosanne) Smith, Pauline Hotek and Dennis (Voya) Smith.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards for the Schuster family may be mailed in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.