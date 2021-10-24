MENOMINEE, Ill. — Edwin H. “Ed” Handfelt, 96, of Waunakee, WI, formerly of Menominee, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.
Visitation will be from 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. The Nativity BVM Holy Name Society will recite the rosary at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. There will also be a visitation at the Church from 9:45 — 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Per State and CDC requirements facemasks are required at the funeral home and church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Fr. Dennis Vargus at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, IL. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Ed was born on January 25, 1925 in Menominee Twp. of Jo Daviess County, Illinois, the son of Herman J. and Mary Ann (Imbus) Handfelt. At the time of his death, Ed was the oldest living resident of Menominee. He was united in marriage to Evelyn C. “Evie” Budden on August 20, 1960 at Nativity BVM Church. She preceded him in death on May 8, 2011.
Ed farmed for many years in Menominee Township until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of Nativity BVM Parish and its Holy Name Society. Ed enjoyed a good game of Euchre and participated in many tournaments. He was a former member of the Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau, Menominee Village Treasurer for 58-years, a 28-year member of the Menominee-Dunleith Fire Dept., and a member of K. of C. Council # 7527 of East Dubuque.
Surviving is a son, John (Shawn) Handfelt of Fennimore, WI; a daughter, Mary Jo Pauls of Waunakee, WI; nine grandchildren: Benjamin (fiancé Kelly Bishop), Derek (fiancé Mykala Edge) and McKenna Handfelt, Nicole (Joe) Heberlein, Danielle Marshall-Pauls (fiancé Andy Fahl), Alana Marie, Kira Ann, Asa Alexander and Tessa Rae Pauls, a great-grandson, Kayson Joe Handfelt; sister-in-law, Wilma Budden; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman J. & Mary A.; his wife, Evelyn C.; a brother, Alvitus H. (Lucille) Handfelt and two sisters, Verena R. Handfelt and Magdalen J. (Harry) Delaney; in-laws, Eldon J. Budden, Alverna M. (Leo) Ramaker, Eloyse M. (Richard) Runde, and Donald P. (Irene) Budden.