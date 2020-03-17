MC GREGOR, Iowa — Sandra Pauline Schlitter, 71, of McGregor, Iowa, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Due to the recent suggestion by the Center for Disease Control with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, in Giard, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison as the officiant. A private family visitation will be held at the Leonard–Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa. Burial will be at Giard Cemetery, Giard, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held for Sandra Schlitter at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.