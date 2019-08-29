BELLEVUE, Iowa — Kenneth “Kenny” Jess, 88, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Court Yard Estates in Pleasant Hill, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Graveside services with military honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue.
Kenny was born June 20, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of Louis and Minnie (Moltman) Jess. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1949. Kenny served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 until 1952, and then married Charlotte McMillion on May 29, 1953. Kenny, as a young boy growing up in Bellevue, enjoyed sledding, riding bikes and swimming, and as a teenager, he worked for a farmer outside of Sabula during the summers, and dearly loved working at the farm during those times. He returned to Bellevue after serving his country and worked at Clinton Engines, Savannah Army Depot and finally, starting in 1956, at John Deere Dubuque Works, until retiring in 1986.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; their children, Nancy (Kevin) Metz, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Thane (Pam) Jess, of West Des Moines, Iowa; granddaughters, Alexis Laslo, of Clive, Iowa, and Olivia Laslo, of Des Moines; a great-grandson, Malone Slothhower; sisters in-law, Joan Jess, of Bellevue, Nancy Eckrich, of Mt. Airy, Md., and Betty Marshik, of Rockville, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bernard, Joseph, Howard, Clyde, Louis, Donald, Robert, Grace, Norma and Jeanette; a granddaughter, Claire Ann Laslo; and numerous sisters and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been established in Kenneth’s memory.
