CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rita Mae (Hilby) Berning, 85, of Cuba City, WI, formerly of Sinsinawa, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at home, following a brief illness.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, WI, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Rita was born on April 8, 1938 at home in Menominee, IL, the daughter of Leo J. and Sophia M. (Wubben) Hilby. She was a graduate of St. Clara Academy at Sinsinawa, the class of 1956. On September 3, 1960 she was united in marriage to Louis J. Berning at Nativity BVM Catholic Church at Menominee.
She was a homemaker, drove school bus, and was employed in the bakery at Sinsinawa Mound for 15 years. Rita loved quilting, sewing, cross-stitch, bowling, hunting, fishing, time spent up north with her family, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. Rita was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and its Council of Catholic Women.
Surviving is her husband, Louie, four daughters, Barb (Terry) Temperly of Platteville, WI, Karen (Mick) Schultz of Grand Mound, IA, Sharon (Dale) Kaiser of Cuba City, WI and JoAnn (Jay) Roussel, Durango, IA; daughter-in-law, Kathy Berning of Hazel Green, WI; 16-grandchildren and 36-great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenny Hilby of Menominee, IL and a sister, Lorraine Wills of Cuba City, WI, and brother-in-law Wayne Arand of Stillman Valley, IL, and sisters-in-law, Marion Goerdt of Clinton, IA, and Eileen Hilby of East Dubuque, IL.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Sophia, a son, Dennis M. Berning, siblings, Cletus (Lois) Hilby, Merlin Hilby, Viola (Bob) Scharpf, Rosetta Arand, and sister-in-law, Janice Hilby.
Louie and family wish to thank the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque and Dr. Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig for their care and kindness.