CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rita Mae (Hilby) Berning, 85, of Cuba City, WI, formerly of Sinsinawa, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at home, following a brief illness.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, WI, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

