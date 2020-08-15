DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Merietta Jane Flynn, 67, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home in Dyersville, Iowa.
A celebration of life for Merietta will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the Community Room at the Comfort Inn in Dyersville. Anyone sending flowers or gifts please have them delivered to the Comfort Inn in Dyersville today. Also anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Merietta Flynn Family, PO Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
She was born December 25, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Earl and Mary (Tittle) Davis Sr. She received her education from the Dubuque area schools. On May 5, 1984, she was united in marriage to Phillip Flynn in Dubuque, IA.
Merietta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them play and grow. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Flynn, of Dyersville, IA; four daughters, Shelly (TJ) Kalb, of Dyersville, IA, Terri (Gary Muntz) Nelson, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Sarah (Matt) Payne, of Prescott Valley, AZ, and Samantha (Dan) Arlen, of Dyersville, IA; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Davis, of Dubuque, IA; six siblings, Christine (John) Richardson, of Dubuque, IA, Beverly Rowland and Earl (Judith) Davis Jr., both of Kansas, Bruce Davis, of Waterloo, IA, Kimberly (John Bly) Erickson and John Davis, both of Dubuque, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her father, Earl Davis Sr.; and one great-granddaughter, Dani Lee Ernzen.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Above and Beyond Hospice, especially, Stephanie Deutmeyer for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Merietta.
