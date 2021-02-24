VANCOUVER, Wash. — Frank B. Peralta, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington.
Frank loved his family, hiking, sudoku and crossword puzzles. He and his wife, Bonnie, were married in Phoenix, Ariz., and celebrated 31 years of marriage. Frank was a 4th generation Arizonan and followed in his family’s tradition by serving in the National Guard at Fort Ord. He was proud of all his family members who served in the military. Frank retired after 25 years in Aerospace with Air Research, Garrett Turbine Engine Company, Allied Signal and Honeywell, all while working in the same buildings. Frank enjoyed watching sports on TV with Bonnie including the Green Bay Packers, Arizona D’Backs and Seattle Mariners and loved to collect hats of his favorite teams and places. As an avid hiker, he was fondly known as “King of the Mountain.” One year, he climbed Camelback Mountain over 250 times; His best round trip was under 38 minutes! He hiked the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim twice in one day. He instilled a passion for outdoor activities with his family, especially his daughter Olivia, and friends. Few could keep up with him! More information can be found at cascadiacremation.com.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter Olivia and son-in-law Frank Walter, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; sister, Effie Bond, of Show Low, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Mrs. Daniel (Lolaine) Peralta; and brother-in-law, Tony Gonzalez; in-laws, Ron and Becky Steffen, Don and Gloria Steffen, Connie and Jerry Wessels, John and Karen Steffen, Tom Steffen, Alan Steffen and Terry and Sonya Steffen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Albert and Anita Peralta, Pete & Angie Peralta, Daniel Peralta, Ralph Peralta and sisters, Eddie (Bernie) Leal, and Rhonda Gonzalez; in-Laws Andy and Eileen Steffen, of Dickeyville, Wis.
A private celebration of life will be held today by the family. Memorials will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Thank you for your love and support.