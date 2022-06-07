SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Naomi M. Webster, age 92, of Shullsburg, WI passed away on Thursday, June 2nd at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI. She was born on January 8, 1930 in Monticello Township of Lafayette County, the daughter of Mary A. (Shaw) Black and Alexander Black. She graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1948. She was united in marriage to Harlo O. Webster on May 6, 1950 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg, WI.
Naomi grew up in the Shullsburg area with residences during her adulthood also in Fennimore and Benton, WI. Supporting Harlo’s Navy career in Norfolk, VA were her only years away. Most recently she lived at the Lafayette Manor in Darlington, WI.
Over the years, Naomi worked as a bookkeeper at the Shullsburg Creamery, Fred Blackbourn & Sons, and Webster’s TV. She also served as a past Treasurer/Secretary for the Evergreen Cemetery.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg and the Shullsburg American Legion Auxiliary.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Harlo) on September 4, 2015 and sisters: Sarah Dalton and Sylvia Lindenberg; as well as her brothers Walter Black and Thomas Black.
She is survived by her brother, Robert “Eddie” Black of Aurora, CO. Children: Dan (Judy) Webster of Shullsburg, WI; Sandee (Tony) Schunk of Jefferson, WI; David Webster of Bellingham, WA; Melissa (Mike) Niemiera of Victoria, MN.
Grandchildren: Jason (Leslie) Schunk; Brent (Renee) Schunk; Jacinda (Tom) Gunnell; Angela (Drew Stoutenborough) Alt; Amanda (Manny Bennett) Webster; Samantha Niemiera; Benjamin (Anna Brekke) Niemiera. Great-Grandchildren: Layla, Alexis and Hailey Alt; Kellen and Brayden Gunnell; Anthony, Nathan and Morgan Schunk. Many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Naomi enjoyed any time spent with her family and friends. In previous years, she enjoyed camping, fishing, annual family vacations to the north woods, following the Shullsburg Lady Miners Basketball teams, WI Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
A special thank you to the Lafayette Manor staff for their dedication and compassionate care for Naomi for nearly 3 years. She cherished the joy they brought to her daily life, especially through the COVID pandemic when family visitation was very limited. Thank you to the Memorial Hospital staff for their attentive care during her final days.
As Dad always said to Mom...”Love you to the moon and back”!
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg, WI with Rev. Maria Kim officiating. A visitation at the church will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Naomi’s name.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
