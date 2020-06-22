Lynn L. Ball, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque.
Lynn was born on March 16, 1949, in Postville, IA, son of Marjorie (Sass) and Harold Ball. He graduated from East Dubuque High School. He was drafted into the Army in March 1969. He was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington, where he ranked up to E-5. Lynn was very proud of being a veteran.
Lynn was an over-the-road semi driver for many years, and drove for several national and local trucking companies out of Dubuque.
Lynn really enjoyed the outdoors and nature. He spent many hours sitting on his back deck enjoying the weather. He often enjoyed sharing memories of living in and around Monona, Iowa, where he spent many days/weeks staying with his grandparents (Hubert and Ruth Sass) on their farm. His favorite pastime was attending local dirt track stock car races. He took his grandson, Adam, to so many of those races and instilled the love of racing in him.
He is survived by five children, Dean (Stephanie) Bush, of Dubuque, Dawn (Ken) Leppert, of Dubuque, Doran (Shari) Bush, of Asbury, Daryl Bush, of Dubuque, Deric (Jennifer Siegert) Bush, of Dubuque. Ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by five siblings, Vicki (Tom) Houts, of Shell Knob, MO, Shari (John) Arthofer, of East Dubuque, Neil (Jeanne) Ball, of East Dubuque, Ross Ball, East Dubuque, and Cathi (Jeff) Timmerman, of Lisbon, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one uncle, Bob.
The family would like to thank his home health nurse Stephanie Allen for her care and dedicated friendship for the last eight wonderful years, Hospice of Dubuque and also Ashleigh and the staff at Stonehill Care Center for all their care and support.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation. Private family services will be held with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Jeffrey Timmerman officiating. The Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque, is assisting the family.