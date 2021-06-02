Keith E. Kelly, 74, of Dubuque, died Monday, May 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
