PALM DESERT, Calif. — Susan Jane (Bulkley) Deveaux, 77, of Palm Desert, Calif., formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Palm Desert of natural causes.
No services are planned at this time due to world circumstances.
Susan was born on January 31, 1943, in Dubuque, daughter of Alice (McCormick) and Eugene Bulkley. She is a graduate of Clarke College, Dubuque. Her diverse career spanned education, publishing and information technology. Susan served on the Dubuque Human Rights Commission and was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist community. She later lived in Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mexico and California. Susan loved literature, theater arts and traveling the world. Always ready with a smile, Susan’s great sense of humor and fun spirit will be remembered by friends and family.
She is survived by her spouse, Raymond Deveaux, of Palm Desert, CA; sons, Erik Soley, of Minneapolis, MN, and Peter Soley, of San Diego, CA; stepchildren, Peter Deveaux, of Louisville, KY, Mardi Deveaux, of Boston, MA, and Beth Deveaux Havlicek, of Spring Grove, IL; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers, John Bulkley and Michael Bulkley.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice (Bulkley) Coan.