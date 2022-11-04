WATERLOO, Iowa — Lois Emma Neuhaus Oberbroeckling, 88, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 1, at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Dubuque.

She was born November 21, 1933, in New Vienna, the daughter of George and Eugenia Sebers Neuhaus. She married Robert “Bob” Oberbroeckling on September 21, 1954 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2019.

