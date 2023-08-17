CASCADE, Iowa — Nancy L. Rummens, 87 of Cascade, Iowa and formerly of Rogersville, Missouri passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at River Bend Assisted Living in Cascade, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyervsille, Iowa prior to mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial in Vernon Township Cemetery in Humboldt County, Iowa. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate.

