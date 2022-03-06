VIENNA, Va. — Rear Admiral Ronald Charles Wilgenbusch, USN(ret) died peacefully at home on February 25, 2022 at age 83 surrounded by his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Vienna, Virginia on March 9, 2022 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Ronald Wilgenbusch attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, where he graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, and later went on to earn his Masters in Communication Management in June, 1973 at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. While still in High School, he enlisted as a Seaman Apprentice in the U.S. Naval Reserve on February 6, 1956. On June 8, 1960 he was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve, and was augmented into the active duty Navy in August 1962. He honorably served for 36 years as a Surface Line Officer and Materiel Professional, with a specialty in communications and was assigned to various duty stations across the world on shore and at sea, totaling 7 ships and 5 shore stations. His commands included USS LUCID (MSO-458,) USS JOHN HANCOCK (DD-981,) Naval Communications Station Rota, and Naval Communications Area Master Station Mediterranean Naples. He was awarded two Navy Achievement Medals with Combat “V” and a Combat Action Ribbon for service in Vietnam. Ronald retired from naval service as Program Director, Information Transfer System (PD-50) Space Warfare Systems Command in August, 1991.
Ronald was born in Dubuque, Iowa on September 15, 1938 to Charles and Ann Duehr Wilgenbusch. He married Judith Ann Devaney on December 28, 1963 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. They were blessed with, and together raised, four children. His shining example of commitment to God, family and country, his oversized love, exacting way of doing things, and his incredible commitment to taking the best care of his beloved family will guide all who knew him. Ronald was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Mark parish, giving generously of his time in a variety of volunteer roles, including as an usher and member of the liturgical art committee, building the processional candles, candle stands for the main church and chapel, and plaques to highlight stations of the cross. Ronald also assisted the church when needed with various repairs and maintenance. As a Fourth Degree member of the Knight of Columbus, Ronald served his parish, local KC Council and community in a number of impactful ways. He and Judy organized and worked the St. Patrick day and Octoberfest dinners for their parish, organized groups to help at Christ House in Alexandria, VA where they fed the poor, and served his local KC Council, St. Maria in Vienna, VA as Grand Knight and faithful member. Ronald was an immensely talented woodworking hobbyist, enthusiastic supporter of the performing arts, opera in particular, baseball fan, and avid reader. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife, Judy. A talented chef, Ron enjoyed preparing meals and surrounding himself with family and friends, typically with a Spanish paella feast learned from lifelong friends made during 3 wonderful years stationed in southern Spain. These feasts were always accompanied with delicious Spanish wines.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith, children Pamela Wilgenbusch Fridley and husband Richard, Shaunagh Wilgenbusch Browning and husband Scott, James Wilgenbusch and wife Heather, Craig Wilgenbusch, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Wolf Trap Foundation in memory of RADM Ronald C. Wilgenbusch and St. Mark Church. Donations to St. Mark can be made by sending a check to St. Mark Catholic Church 9970 Vale Rd. Vienna, VA 22181, noting Capital Improvement Fund. Information on how to donate to Wolf Trap Foundation can be found on the following website: https://www.wolftrap.org/wilgenbusch.