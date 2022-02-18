Jon C. Maples Telegraph Herald Feb 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EARLVILLE, Iowa — Jon C. Maples, 74, of Earlville, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.Graveside services will be held at a later date.Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, of Manchester, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earlville-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Authorities: Man 'succumbed to the cold' after falling into Iowa County lake Police: Arrests made in fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque area Dubuque-based trucking company to acquire Oklahoma business Court of Appeals affirms Delaware County man's conviction for killing wife TH EXCLUSIVE: Assistant Dubuque County attorney running to unseat boss