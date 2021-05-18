JaNiece M. (Trizulny) Hohmann, 87, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate JaNiece’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor JaNiece’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
JaNiece had a blessed, all but simple life. She was born, raised and raised her own children all in Dubuque. Born on March 8, 1934, to her parents, Glenn and Irma (Smith) Trizulny, her sister Karen (Gene) Thompson completed their small family seven years later. She was definitely her “daddy’s little girl.”
She almost made her mark in the world by being chosen to be cast as a sister to the great Shirley Temple, but her father insisted on a wholesome upbringing in Dubuque, rather than a famous Hollywood life.
She grew up on Rhomberg Avenue, attending Holy Trinity, enjoying roller (and ice) skating, playing the cello and anything to do with art (sketching and oil painting mainly). She then attended Dubuque Senior High School, where she made many dear friends that have remained close. At the time of graduation, she turned down an art scholarship to the Chicago Art Institute, again opting to remain close to her hometown, family roots and close friends. Instead, she started a career as a stenographer at John Deere Works Service office.
She met the love of her life, John R. Hohmann, through her friend and his sister and later married on August 21, 1955. They started their family, at their lifelong residence in the newly developed “Hillcrest Estates” with their son, John M. (Renee) and Jan (Michael) Troy soon after. Their family was complete with JillAnn and James, all of Dubuque.
Family and friends meant everything to JaNiece. She felt strongly about family staying near, which she was able to achieve celebrating every milestone with her four children, their children AND their children: Joshua (Sarah) Hohmann and their children, Lucas and Carly; Jennifer (Drew) Brashaw and their son, George; Jacob (and fiance Emily Walbrun) Hohmann; Toni Jo Mitchell and her children, Adam and Nevada, Jessica Marie Troy and her son, Noah Troy-O’Mara; Benjamin Michael Troy; Kayla Marie Hohmann; and Jeyden Hough.
As her children grew, she found a career as a beloved preschool teacher for the City of Dubuque’s Preschool Playtime at Allison-Henderson and Comiskey Parks (1974 — 1988). She is still recognized and admired by many of her preschoolers and their families.
Jack and JaNiece’s young family enjoyed traveling — especially out West, camping, scouting and winter ski trips to Colorado (their home-away-from-home).
In her retirement years, she enjoyed playing cards with her dear childhood friends, oil painting and crafts, crocheting blankets and hats for the hospital’s newborns, and working the polls for the elections.
JaNiece was able to find her peaceful resting place, with the help of Mercy Home Healthcare and Hospice of Dubuque nurses and staff, who immediately became family and meant so much to her; words can not express our gratitude, you will always have a special place in our hearts.
JaNiece is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Irma Trizulny; in-laws, Ray and Dorothy Hohmann; her son-in-law, Michael W. Troy; and a brother-in-law, Gene Thompson.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in JaNiece’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. JaNiece Hohmann Family.
