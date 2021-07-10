WATERTOWN, Wis. — Terry P. Riechers, 73, of Watertown, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Sports Page in Belmont, WI.
Terry was born on June 15, 1948, in Belmont, Wisconsin, son of Gilbert “Gib” and Marion (Armstrong) Riechers. Terry attended elementary school at the Vickers Country School and graduated from Belmont High School. He attended college at the University of Platteville before deciding to join the Navy. On February 7, 1970, he married Lorraine Croker, of Oxnard, California. He was honorably discharged, and in 1973 Terry returned to Belmont, where he ran the family farm for almost 20 years.
Terry was a 4-H leader and softball coach; he also enjoyed playing softball, bowling and fishing. In the summer of 1987, Terry married Sandy Garcia. Together they opened the Riechers’ Corner Bar in Mineral Point. After selling the bar, Terry moved to Watertown, Wisconsin, where he worked at two of the area airports. Before retiring, he started creating furniture and had a number of pet projects. Terry also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Brewers, and was an avid reader.
Terry is survived by his wife, Dianna (Lee); children, Becky Riechers, Andy (Mindy) Riechers, Jeffrey (Heidi) Riechers, Lisa (Dan) Matthews, Christopher (Thomas Belke) Riechers, Robert Garcia, Michael Garcia, Nicole (Tom) Toay; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Gilbert “Gib” (Martha) Riechers, Tom “Otie” (Kelly) Riechers; sister, Marilyn (Jerry) Schliem.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gib & Marion Riechers; brothers, Robert “Bob” Riechers and Roger “Rebel” Riechers; wife, Sandy (Garcia) Riechers; and Lorraine (Croker) Riechers.