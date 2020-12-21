PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Nancy M. Loeffelholz, 75, of Platteville, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at her home of natural causes. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 9:00 — 11:00 a.m. at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family services will follow. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Nancy M. Loeffelholz Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Nancy was born on January 13, 1945, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, daughter of Edward and Viola (Gubbels) Klaas. She graduated from Cuba City High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Fidelis (Bud) Loeffelholz on June 23, 1964, at St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City. Nancy worked at various jobs during her lifetime, but most of her years were spent at Dick’s Supermarket. She also served as the treasurer for Smelser Township for many years. Nancy was a thoughtful, kindhearted, and loving person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was known for her famous chocolate cookies. She truly cared for her family, especially her nine grandchildren, loving and spoiling them.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Bud; five children, Dan Loeffelholz and his children, Jacob and Jackson; Kevin “Butch” (Kay Ernzen) Loeffelholz, and his children, Dean, Katie and Ruby; Ron Loeffelholz and his daughter, Rachel; Brian (Amy) Loeffelholz and their children, Makayla, Madison and Michael; and Jeannie (Don Lincoln) Loeffelholz; her siblings, Gladys Klaas; Mary White, Grace Brummer; Francis “Frank” (Mary) Klaas; Merrill (Skip) Banfield; Tracy Mootz; Richard “Click” Bev Klaas and sister-in-law, Joan Klaas. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marlene and Darlene; one brother, John; and two brothers-in-law, Dan Mootz and Jim White.