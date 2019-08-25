Monsignor Wayne A. Ressler, 80, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, due to heart-related issues.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels, and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. A Vigil Service will be held at the church today at 6:45 p.m., with visitation preceding from 4 to 6:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, following a luncheon at the Moracco Supper Club. Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.
Monsignor Ressler is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Ressler; and his brother, Fr. Mark Ressler; along with three nephews; three great-nephews; and three great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Florence Ressler.
Monsignor Ressler was born in Cascade on July 9, 1939. He graduated from St. Martin High School, Loras College and Fordham University (MA in religious education). He did his seminary training in Rome, Italy, where he was ordained a priest on December 16, 1964, in St. Peter’s Basilica.
He was an outstanding athlete in baseball and basketball as a youth and young adult. He tells the story that when he was a senior in high school, he was recruited to play baseball for the Cincinnati Reds, but declined the offer because he believed God was calling him to the priesthood.
He spent the first half of his priesthood as a teacher and administrator at Wahlert High School in Dubuque, and Newman High School in Mason City. The second half was spent as a pastor at Nativity Parish and St. Raphael Cathedral, both in Dubuque. In early retirement, he assisted at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. His final ministry was that of “anointing priest” during his residency at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
He loved God, he loved his family and he loved all kinds of people. He loved to travel and play golf. He loved life! May he rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wahlert High School.
A photo tribute video can be viewed and condolences may be left by visiting Monsignor Ressler’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.