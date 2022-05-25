EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Freida Mae McConnell, 81, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, peacefully at home. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood Cemetery, with a service following at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 355, Dubuque. A private burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Freida was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, the second out of seven siblings. She graduated Dubuque Senior High in 1957. Freida married James “Jim” McConnell on April 27, 1957, at St. Joseph Church by Monsignor Martin. She worked for the Dubuque County Extension Office as a part of the Iowa State University and helped set up rural families with electricity. She then worked at Clarke College for the student union, where she retired at 54.
Freida enjoyed gardening and earned the Master Gardener title in 2005. She also liked playing euchre at the Moose Lodge, where she was a member, and playing the gold course at Lacoma Golf Course. She traveled throughout the United States and visited France. She taught her family many valuable lessons and she will be dearly missed by those who loved her. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim McConnell; children, Jim Jr. McConnell of Dubuque, Jeanne (Ernie Albertsen) Noel of Colorado Springs, Colo., Gary (Annette) McConnell of Evansville, Ind., and Steven (Karen) McConnell of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Paul, Jill, Michael, Matthew, Jeffrey, Kate and Nicole; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-step-grandchildren, and by her best friend, Illa McDermott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leroy Husemann (Maureen) and Albert Husemann; her sister, Judy Barnes; nephew, Terrance O’Toole; and niece, Karen Scremen.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the nurses at Hospice of Dubuque and the care nurses Jennifer, Peggy and Stephanie gave her.
In lieu of flowers and donations, please plant a flower in your garden.
