Clarence D. Miles, age 73, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
To celebrate Clarence’s life, family and friends may visit 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 9th 2019, at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St. Tristate Cremation Center is assisting the family.
Clarence was born on April 29th, 1946, in Cherokee Iowa, son of Floyd James and Viola Mae (Birch) Miles.
Clarence was a simple, kindhearted man who enjoyed karaoke, listening to the “oldies,” especially the King, Elvis Presley, his idol. Clarence’s favorite song was “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You”.
Clarence participated in pool leagues at Noonan’s and Instant Replay. His 8 ball breaks were some of his proudest accomplishments. For many years, Clarence took pride videotaping his son Jerry #4 MPH.Clarence enjoyed simple life, drinking coffee, sitting outside, hanging out with family and friends and watching his grandchildren grow.
Clarence is survived by his wife Diane (Frederick) Miles; children, John (Lisa) Miles, of Dubuque, Jerry (Kristen) Miles, of Bernard, Cindy (Kent) Welter, of Farley, Angela Allen (Robert Singleton), of Booneville, Ark., Nichole (Matthew) Burkett, of Subaco, Ark., Ron Turner (Crystal Yacovacci), of Dubuque; Sara Miles (Quinton Trask), of Dubuque, James (Danielle Beadle), of Dubuque, Amy Richards-Lattner (Dan Mausser), of Zwingle; 21 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Geasland, of Monroe, Wis.; Harold Miles, of Broadhead, Wis.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike, Vernon, Bob and Bill Miles; brother-in-law, Glenn Gleasland; sisters-in-law, Rita Miles and Nancy Miles; and father-in-law, Eldon Frederick.
Sincere thank you Dr. Liaboe, Dr. Horchek and their nurses, hospice nurses and staff. Online condolences may be shared with Clarence’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.