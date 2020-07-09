Donald Richard Mettille, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Church of the Nativity with Rev. Andy Upah officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Chapel Mausoleum. Full military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity. If attending, the church kindly requests the use of masks and practice the social distance guidelines. If you are not able to attend, a live stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Don was born on April 3, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of George and Irene (Murphy) Mettille. He helped support the family after attending school in Lansing, Iowa, by working on the family farm and other jobs throughout northeastern Iowa. He married Margaret Sheeley on September 16, 1950, at the Church of the Nativity and began work at Frommelt Industries (currently Rite-Hite). In 1951, he became a member of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War until 1953. Upon returning from Korea, Don went back to Frommelt’s working in many different capacities until he retired in 1990 completing a 40-year career. After his 40 years, he enjoyed helping out for many years at his son’s business — All Seasons Heating and Cooling.
Don and Margaret shared over 68 years of marriage. Don always enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and some ballroom dancing including post-festivities! Throughout Don’s life, no matter where he was or who he was talking with, he always had a smile on his face, kind words of support and an endless amount of positive attitude and energy — he lived and loved every day of his life!
All his life, he loved to plant and grow a garden each year, hunting, fishing and playing a hand of euchre. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling and sometimes the casinos! Watching the Hawkeyes, Packers and the Cubs with his family and friends was always a treat. Don belonged to the American Legion Post 6 for over 65 years and he was always volunteering with church and school activities.
He is survived by his eight children, Deb and Jim Frick, of Davenport, IA, and their children, Abby and Brad Snyder and their daughter, Grace, of Roseville, MN, and Brian Frick and Brad Frick, of Waukee, IA, Joe and Sue Mettille, of Dubuque, IA, and their sons, Matt Mettille, of San Francisco, CA, Jeff Mettille, of Washington, D.C., and Nate and Rachel Mettille and their daughters Lucy and Emmy, of Eagan, MN, Mike Mettille, of Dubuque, IA, and his daughter Ashley Mettille, of Los Angeles, CA, and his son Rob Lopez, of Colorado Springs, CO, Pat and Jeff Britt, of Riverside, IA, Dave and Felisa Mettille and their daughters, Sophia, Chloe and Mia, of Doylestown, PA, EmmaLee and Brian Monteiro, of Raleigh, N.C., Amanda, of New York City, NY, Mary Jo Mettille, of Dubuque, IA, Ann Mettille, of Iowa City, IA, and Jacque Mettille, of Dubuque, IA; his sister, Rita Doughtery, of Waukon, IA, his brother, Jim Mettille and wife, Connie, of Lansing, IA; and his sister-in-law, Kay Mettille, of Lansing, IA.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; and his parents; his brother, Ralph Mettille; his sister-in-law, Rose Ann Malone, and her husband, Robert Malone; brother-in-law, John Doughtery; niece, Barb Mettille; and nephew, Jim Malone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque, American Legion Post 6 or Dubuque Humane Society.
The family wishes to thank all of the healthcare practitioners and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, Medical Associates, Mercy Hospital, Home Instead Senior Care and 24 Hour Nursing Care/VA.