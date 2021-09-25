Sandra J. LuGrain Telegraph Herald Sep 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra J. LuGrain, 57, of Dubuque, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Private family services were held.Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Friday's prep football scoreboard After more than 28K procedures, Dubuque orthopedic surgeon set to retire Bottle and can redemption options limited in Dubuque Authorities: Dubuque woman arrested in Decorah for assaults, stabbing boyfriend Dubuque man sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation for assault during road rage incident