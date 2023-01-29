LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Margaret Mary “Meg” Miller, 71, of Little Falls, MN and formerly Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully at home January 20, 2023 and joined her Savior, Lord Jesus Christ.

Meg was born January 23, 1951 to William and Gertrude (Beohm) Kraus, the second of eight children. Meg attended Nativity Grade School, Wahlert High School, and graduated cum laude with a bachelors degree in Sociology from Loras College, in Dubuque. She then relocated to St. Paul where she was married, employed, and raised two beautiful girls. Meg enjoyed making people laugh, doing crafts, and above all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

