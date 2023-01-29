LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Margaret Mary “Meg” Miller, 71, of Little Falls, MN and formerly Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully at home January 20, 2023 and joined her Savior, Lord Jesus Christ.
Meg was born January 23, 1951 to William and Gertrude (Beohm) Kraus, the second of eight children. Meg attended Nativity Grade School, Wahlert High School, and graduated cum laude with a bachelors degree in Sociology from Loras College, in Dubuque. She then relocated to St. Paul where she was married, employed, and raised two beautiful girls. Meg enjoyed making people laugh, doing crafts, and above all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A celebration of Meg’s life will be held in the spring when Meg’s favorite flowers are in full bloom.
Meg is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Knopik of Little Falls, and Rachel (Trever) Phillips of St. Paul; grandchildren: Bowen and Levi Knopik; and Morgan and Norah Phillips. Siblings; Maureen (Joe) Leytem, Steve (Bev) Kraus, Tom (Becky) Kraus, Dr. Jane (Ben) Springer, all of Dubuque, IA; Mary Fenno of Fairbanks, AK and Theresa Ficken of Cedar Rapids, IA. Also, sister-in-law Pam Kraus, ex sister-in-law Monica Kraus. Many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends, including loved ones Rick & Jude Miller, Jeff Moelter, and their families.
Meg was preceded in death by her parents, brother William “Billy” Kraus, brother-in-law, Eric Fenno, and nephews baby Caleb and baby Samuel Kraus.
Her family will always be grateful for such a wonderful staff and friends at Highland Senior Living. Thank you to St. Croix Hospice for caring for Meg these past few months.
Meg will be greatly missed. Her humor that lit up many lives will be a treasured memory.
