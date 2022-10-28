MANCHESTER, Iowa — George Henry Platten, 83, of Manchester, Iowa passed away on October 23, 2022. He was born with a heart condition that led surgeons to believe he wouldn’t live past 21. Instead of accepting his fate, he chartered his course and was one of the first people in the country to go through open heart surgery. Cheating death, he lived life on his terms. He was one of the first to enter the computer field, working for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids. His critical thinking and natural leadership led him to manage two levels of programmers. Dynamics in the industry changed leading him to explore other opportunities including running a drag strip, hotel and conference center management, and eventually purchasing a Dairy Sweet restaurant which he turned into a thriving business. In 1969, he purchased the family farm from his father, Henry, and spent the next 50 years farming. During that time, he continued his leadership as the president of the Iowa National Farmers Organization, president of the Colesburg Country Club, being active in state and local politics, was a lector at St. Patrick’s Church, and was in the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith (Fitzgerald), and his legacy of five children: Beth (Clark) and husband Kevin and their children Evan, Tyler, and Sienna. Mark and wife Ahriana (Alexander) and their children Josh, Jerry, Rannon, Ryan, and Dino. Keith and his son Nick. Bret and wife Kathy (Recker) and their children Amanda and Crystal. Jeff and wife Michelle (Bushaw) and their children Chase, Jacee, and Allie. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. George’s viewing will be at St. Mary’s Church in Manchester on November 5th at 9:00 followed by his funeral at 10:30. Lunch and celebration of life will be held at the Colesburg Country Club at noon. One of George’s final wishes was for everyone to have a beer on him and “cheers” him into heaven! In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Camp Courageous of Iowa: https://campcourageous.org/donate-now/
