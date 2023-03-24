Jayne L. Schonhoff, age 71, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Dubuque. In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held. Behr Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Jayne was born on December 27, 1951, in Sioux Falls, SD, daughter of Julian and Eleanor (Christopherson) Wickre.
Jayne graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1969, and then attended NITI where she earned her CNA certificate. She enjoyed working as a CNA for decades for numerous employers including Lady of Lourdes, Dubuque Healthcare, Bethany Home, Sisters of the Presentation, Mercy Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mark Schonhoff, on June 23, 1989, at St. Matthew’s Church. Jayne loved her work, but her most valued job was the one of Mom, Gammy and Nana to her daughters, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. In her free time, she was an avid reader, loved watching classic TV, hosting holiday dinners and spending time with her fur babies, Mindy and Munkey. Jayne loved visiting with family and friends and looked forward to her monthly luncheon with long-time friend, Debbie. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Jayne’s memory include her husband, Mark Schonhoff, Dubuque, IA; her daughters, Tammy (Kurt Ehlers) Carroll, Dubuque, IA and Cindy Olds, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Tim (Stephanie Lohberg) Ruble, Tanner Ruble, Logan Weber, McKinzie (fiancé Michael Collins) Oliver, McKayla Worthon and Jayden Gillenwater; her great-granddaughters, Alice Lohberg and Emelia Ruble; her siblings, Shirley Anne Brown, St. Simons Island, GA, Daryl (Rose) Wickre, Dubuque, IA, Jeff (Mary) Wickre, St. Cloud, MN and Jackie (Sheila) Wickre, Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Becky Wickre, Belvidere, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents; a son in infancy; a brother, Gary Wickre; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Brown.
Jayne’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Loetscher, Dr. Brock and Dr. Rahm and his assistant, Julie, for all of their outstanding care these past years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jayne’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jayne Family.
