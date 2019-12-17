GLEN HAVEN, Wis. — Eugene Francis “Greasy” Walz, age 83, of Glen Haven, passed away at home in Lancaster, surrounded by his family on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Gene was born on July 4, 1936, in Glen Haven, the son of Albert and Leone (Eulgem) Walz. He lived in Glen Haven until three years ago, when he and Pat moved to Lancaster. On August 22, 1964, Gene was united in marriage to Patricia Check. Together they raised four children. Gene worked for Pride and Northrup King Seed Companies until he retired. He loved gardening, hunting, playing cards, especially euchre, and eating ice cream. Gene was a member of the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department for 58 years.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; their children: Dean (Julie) Walz, Albany, Tony (Ellen) Walz, Lancaster, Karen (Thomas) Schlotthauer, Oshkosh, Bruce (Tracie) Walz, Albany; his grandchildren: Cheryl, Tara, Andrew, and Amber Walz, Jacob, James, Kami and Mia Schlotthauer, Jordan Dean, and Marah Walz; one great-grandson and the second great-grandson is due in January; his sisters: Lois Krantz and Janice (Warren) Johll; a sister-in-law, Virginia Walz; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers: Celestine, in infancy, Harold (Rose) Walz, and Robert Walz; brothers-in-law: Vernon Krantz and Richard (Beverly) Check; three nephews: Dean Walz, Gary Krantz and Wayne Johll; two nieces: Joan Krantz and Nancy Krantz; his mother and father-in-law.
A Fireman’s Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glen Haven with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Gockel Cemetery, Glen Haven. Family and friends may visit on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for all their amazing care and help.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneral homes.com.