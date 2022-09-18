Randall “Randy” Joe Koster, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 16th, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 20th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 21st, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Memorial Gardens on a later date.

