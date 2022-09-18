Randall “Randy” Joe Koster, 66, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 16th, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 20th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 21st, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Memorial Gardens on a later date.
Randy was born on July 12th, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Benjamin and Mary (Duehr) Koster. He was united in marriage to Susan Marie Clancy on August 24th,1974. Randy was employed as a sanitation driver for the City of Dubuque for 36 years where he retired in 2011.
He enjoyed being in nature and loved spending time camping with family and fishing at his secret fishing holes at Yellow River State Forest. He was always putzing around in his garage and if anyone needed anything they could find it in Randy’s garage.
He loved to reminisce about his childhood and early years and would pass along the knowledge he had gained to many friends and family. Randy always made sure to make his wife feel loved by never forgetting a birthday or anniversary. He enjoyed joking and goofing around with his children and grandchildren any chance he could.
He is survived by his wife Susan, son Tim Koster, daughter Amy Jo (Josh) Driscoll, grandchildren Alissa, Joe Daniel, Skylar, Danielle, Olivia, Mason and Waylan, great grandchildren Harley, Rian, James, Giovanni, and Raigha, brother Dale (Nicole) Koster, sister Linda Packer-Koster, and sister-in-law Sharon Koster.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, son Kevin, in-laws Grace and Charlie Clancy, brothers Dan and Bob, sister Cheryl, and brothers-in-law Leon and Jim.
The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and doctors at MercyOne, Dr.Engelman’s office and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care over the past six months.
A Randy Koster memorial fund has been established.
