Heather L. (Kirkpatrick) Balk, age 40, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:45 a.m., on Friday, September 17, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Heather’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Heather’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Heather was born on December 14, 1980, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Gary Hittenmiller and Colleen “Kelly” Kirkpatrick.
Heather lived in Dubuque her whole life where she attended Dubuque Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Reuben Balk on February 28, 2003, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. They have been truly blessed with 18 years wonderful years together.
Heather was employed as a dispatcher and driver for #1 Green Cab for 3 years, but her true passion was photography and she owned and operated Heather Balk Photography for 10 years.
In her free time Heather loved to read and travel the country, taking countless photographs along the way. She also enjoyed spending time with all of her family and taking everyone tubing was one of her favorite activities.
We are deeply saddened at losing our beautiful Heather after only 40 short years here on Earth. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Heather’s memory include her husband, Reuben Balk, Dubuque, IA; her children, Katelyn (Douglas) Holdsworth, Kody Balk and Kyle Balk, all of Dubuque, IA; her step-children, Aaron (Marissa) Balk, Andrea (Kris) Weiland and Austin (Allison) Balk, all of Dubuque, IA; her 7 grandchildren, Jocelyn Balk, Jackson Balk, Jenevive Balk, Tanner Weiland, Tatum Weiland, Amira Holdsworth and Greyson Holdsworth; her mother, Colleen “Kelly” Kirkpatrick, Dubuque, IA; and her siblings, JoAnn Larson, Dubuque, IA, Jenny Kelly, Dubuque, IA, Patrick Chase, Belvidere, IL, Jeremy Clausen, Kieler, WI, Mark (Tammy) Hittenmiller, Dubuque, IA and Bruce Menadue, Dubuque, IA.
Heather was preceded in death by her father, Gary Hittenmiller; a granddaughter, Everleigh Holdsworth; and a special uncle, Dennis Kirkpatrick.
Heather’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Finley ICU, especially Greg, for all of their professional and compassionate care not only of Heather, but the entire family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Heather’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Heather Balk Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.