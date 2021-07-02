ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Michael Willis Pratt passed away on June 16, 2021, in Roseville, MN, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.
Mike was born on September 22, 1938, in Wadena, MN, to Roy and Helen Pratt, magicians and entertainers who almost immediately incorporated Mike into the act by replacing their disappearing rabbit with their infant son. Throughout his childhood, Mike often traveled with his parents as they performed all over the nation, Puerto Rico and the subcontinent. By his recollection, he attended 24 schools before graduating high school. Mike attended Macalester College in St. Paul for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
After his military service, he studied broadcasting, which led to a job as a weatherman at KTIV-TV in Sioux City, Iowa. It was there that he met his wife, Linda. They were married for 57 years before her passing in 2019. They spent most of that time living in Dubuque, IA, where Mike was very active in the community. He was most proud of serving on the Dubuque City Council and lost a mayoral race because of his fierce defense of a controversial gay rights ordinance. He helped inoculate children against polio in India and Nigeria with the Rotary Club and was very proud of his 50-year involvement in the Masonic Temple.
Mike pursued his interests with gusto, particularly photography. Over the years he also took up woodworking, golf, flying gliders, billiards and continued to perform as a magician until late in life. Mike is survived by his children, Daniel (Cammi Stanley) and Elizabeth (Walter Rozak), and his dear grandchildren, Mason and Thea.
A memorial will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union in his memory.